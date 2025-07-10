CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,668.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,425.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,990.14. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

