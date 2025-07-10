iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $184.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

