iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $184.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

