Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CORZ. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Core Scientific by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Core Scientific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

