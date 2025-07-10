Code Waechter LLC Buys 472 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

