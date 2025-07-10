Code Waechter LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

