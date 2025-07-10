Peoples Bank OH Sells 604 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $627.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $597.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.41. The company has a market capitalization of $631.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

