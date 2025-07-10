Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4%

AMT opened at $221.62 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

