Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,233,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,277,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $127,820,829. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $206.06 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.76. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

