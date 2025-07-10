iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Increased by Rogco LP

Rogco LP increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 117,750.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

