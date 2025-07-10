Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total transaction of $609,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,590,604.74. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9%

CRM stock opened at $271.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

