Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:DE opened at $510.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

