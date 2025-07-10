Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

