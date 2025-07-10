Rogco LP Has $77,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rogco LP reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $308.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.88 and its 200-day moving average is $303.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.