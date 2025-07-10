Pineridge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pineridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

