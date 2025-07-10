Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $510.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

