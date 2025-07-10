Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,796,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after buying an additional 1,059,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

