BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 536 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $11,936.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 352,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,001.14. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

