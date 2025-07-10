BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 536 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $11,936.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 352,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,001.14. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
