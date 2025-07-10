Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:UBER opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

