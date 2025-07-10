Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ascent Capital Management LLC

Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 0.8% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ares Capital by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

