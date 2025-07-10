Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

