Hara Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 209,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

