Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 106.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BX opened at $158.48 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

