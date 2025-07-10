U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $32,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 708,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,573,246. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,629,143 shares of company stock worth $210,676,703. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

