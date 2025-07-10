Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 103,868 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

