Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 7.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,467,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $721.25 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $686.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.48. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. DZ Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.27.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

