Hara Capital LLC Sells 8,931 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 63.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $3,217,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

United Airlines Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

