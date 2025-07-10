Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,015.17 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of 137.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $962.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

