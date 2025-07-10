Astra Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 56,882 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.18 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

