Hara Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,453,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,065,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,089,000.

CEF opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $31.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

