Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astra Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

