Hara Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in OR Royalties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in OR Royalties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR Royalties stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.85 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

