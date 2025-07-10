Hara Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Hara Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,753 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,749,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,230 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

