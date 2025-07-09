World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

