16,344 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

