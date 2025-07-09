Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 43,575.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $25,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IPAC opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $68.91.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.