Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBHE. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 198,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBHE stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

