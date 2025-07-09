37,157 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

