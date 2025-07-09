T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $16,594,682.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $16,366,305.60.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total transaction of $16,102,310.40.

On Monday, June 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $15,755,904.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total value of $15,490,512.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $15,481,432.80.

On Monday, June 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40.

On Thursday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.98.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

