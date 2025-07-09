Top Battery Technology Stocks To Research – July 6th

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or commercialize batteries and energy-storage systems. These firms focus on innovations in battery chemistries, cell design and production processes for uses ranging from electric vehicles and grid storage to portable electronics. Investors follow them closely to gain exposure to the growing demand for efficient, high-performance energy storage solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of ABAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 3,177,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,669. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -2.23. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 18,046,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,101. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $143,400,000.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109,672.24.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI stock remained flat at $3.40 during trading hours on Friday. 1,062,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,522. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $452.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.37.

