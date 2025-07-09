First Hawaiian’s (FHB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.