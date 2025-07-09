Penny Stocks To Follow Today – July 6th

Wolfspeed, Bit Digital, Global Interactive Technologies, Lixte Biotechnology, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are equity shares of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share and often appear on over-the-counter markets. Because they have low trading volumes, limited regulatory disclosure, and small market capitalizations, they tend to be highly volatile and speculative. Investors should be aware that penny stocks carry a heightened risk of price manipulation and significant loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of WOLF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 209,766,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,300,045. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

NASDAQ:BTBT traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,334,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938,996. The company has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.25. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTBT

Global Interactive Technologies (GITS)

NASDAQ:GITS traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,215,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,770. Global Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GITS

Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

NASDAQ:LIXT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,132,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIXT

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 81,632,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,194,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Featured Articles