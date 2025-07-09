Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

