Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 404 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Cencora Stock Down 1.5%

Cencora stock opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.57 and its 200-day moving average is $268.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

