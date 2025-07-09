Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

