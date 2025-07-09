Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Exxon Mobil, SolarEdge Technologies, and Rio Tinto are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that explore for, mine, refine or otherwise supply lithium—the lightweight metal essential for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage systems. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing demand for battery-powered technologies, which has driven prices and production of lithium compounds upward in recent years. As a commodity-linked sector, lithium stocks can be volatile, reflecting shifts in raw-material prices, supply chain developments and government policies on clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,223,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,771,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Recommended Stories