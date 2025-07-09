Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Caterpillar, Trane Technologies, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value typically fluctuates with changes in global oil prices, geopolitical events and shifts in energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $36.27 on Friday, reaching $1,046.03. 1,205,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,467. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. 11,223,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,771,659. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.72. 6,999,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,586. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.23. 5,173,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,546. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.33. 1,737,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,822. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.96 and its 200-day moving average is $346.84.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

NYSE TT traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.64. 1,182,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,309. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $438.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.30 and its 200-day moving average is $379.27.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.80. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40.

