Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize technologies manipulating matter at the atomic or molecular scale. They offer investors exposure to firms working on nanoscale materials, devices or processes—such as in electronics, healthcare, energy and advanced materials—with the potential for high growth alongside the risks inherent in emerging technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.63. 698,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,710. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $13.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.37. 70,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.12. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 103,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. NVE has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.15.

