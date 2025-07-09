Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that generate, distribute or support the production of renewable and low-carbon power—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or geothermal energy. By investing in these firms, shareholders both back technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and seek to profit from the world’s ongoing shift away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 237,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Mercer International has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Read More