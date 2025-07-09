Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – July 6th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Rockwell Automation, and EMCOR Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or operate technologies for generating power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of the clean-energy sector and the global shift away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $13.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.51. The stock had a trading volume of 869,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $387.37.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $92.85.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $346.93. 626,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,800. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $348.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.33. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $546.64. 302,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,502. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.49. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24.

