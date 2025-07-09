Best Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

BigBear.ai, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, and Booking are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business supports travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, car rental firms, and online booking platforms. They tend to be cyclical, with performance closely tied to economic growth, consumer confidence and global events. While they can offer strong upside when demand for business and leisure travel surges, they also face heightened risks from disruptions like pandemics, fuel‐price spikes and geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,359,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,846,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,847,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $986.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,005.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $981.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 44,667,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,372,471. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $20.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,722.49. 131,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,822. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,799.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,975.02. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

